Over 3.83m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Over 3.83 million (3,830,098) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Tuesday 2,657,268 citizens were injected first dose while 1,117,511 were administered the second dose of vaccine. He further said that 32,101 health workers were also given first dose while 23,218 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now 243,594 first doses and 162,396 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad. He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were being vaccinated.

He said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except sports Complex Samanabad center which would remained open round the clock.