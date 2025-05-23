Open Menu

Over 385,000 Children To Be Administered Polio Drops In Lodhran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Over 385,000 children to be administered polio drops in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir inaugurated the national anti-polio campaign in Lodhran by administering polio vaccine to children at the District headquarters hospital.

The five-day campaign will run from May 26 to May 30, targeting children under the age of five.

During the campaign, a total of 385,027 children across Lodhran district will receive polio drops.

CEO District Health Authority Dr. Farhan Saeed Sameja, MS DHQ hospital Dr. Aurangzeb Malik, District Health Officer Dr. Riaz Hussain, Polio Focal Person Dr. Umar, and other senior health officials were present.

Following the launch, Dr. Lubna Nazir chaired a planning and review meeting at her office to assess preparedness for the campaign.

To ensure comprehensive coverage, the campaign will mobilize 75 Union Council Medical Officers (UCMOs), 286 Area In-charges,1,459 mobile Teams, 68 Fixed teams and 26 Transit teams.

DC directed the health officials to ensure implementation as per the micro plan and pay special focus on figure and door marking during the polio drive.

Dr. Lubna urged the citizens to cooperate with polio teams to protect their children from lifelong disability.

