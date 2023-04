Over 3.8m flour bags distributed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Over 3.8 million flour bags of 10-kg had been distributed so far at 13 free distribution centres during the last 17 days in the division.

According to details shared by a spokesperson for the district administration, 1,650,000 bags hadbeen distributed in district Faisalabad; 1,090,000 in Jhang, 600,000 in Toba Tek Singh and 490,000 bagsin district Chiniot.