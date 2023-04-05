Over 3.9m free flour bags distributed under Ramazan package

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Aamir Khattak has said that over 3.9 million free flour bags had been distributed under the Ramazan package across the division so far.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review the free flour Ramazan package here on Wednesday.

He said that the complete flour quota had been delivered to various families due to better arrangements as officials and staff of different departments including police, civil defence and others were working efficiently.

Commissioner directed the food department officials to resolve the poor flour quality complaints and said that the Punjab government had introduced the ideal Ramazan package for the deserving people.

Deputy Commissioner Multan Umer Jehangir, Additional Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmad and other officials were also present in the meeting.