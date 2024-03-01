Open Menu

Over 3lac Deserving People To Get Nigehban Ramadan Package Ration In Multan District

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Over 3lac deserving people to get Nigehban Ramadan package ration in Multan district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The district administration has devised strategy for distribution of "Nigehban Ramadan Package" ration bags to the deserving people from 1st of Ramadan.

Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer chaired the meeting regarding Ramadan package here on Friday.

18 kilogrammes ration bag will be given to more than three lac poor people across the district. The ration bag will contain 10 kg flour, 2 kg sugar, 2 kg flour, 2 kg ghee and 2 kg rice.

The verification of deserving people was being made door to door and by telephonically.

The deserving people were selected under Benazir Income Support Program and NADRA data.

Sasta Ramadan bazaar will be set up in Shamsabad for the citizens, DC concluded.

APP/sak

1510 hrs

Related Topics

Poor From Ramadan Flour

Recent Stories

ECP issues schedule for presidential election

ECP issues schedule for presidential election

2 hours ago
 IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Mi ..

IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Misbah

3 hours ago
 Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly

Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly

3 hours ago
 Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomati ..

Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian broth ..

3 hours ago
 Polling for election of NA Speaker underway

Polling for election of NA Speaker underway

4 hours ago
 Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month ja ..

Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

16 hours ago
 IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

18 hours ago
 DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid we ..

DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast

17 hours ago
 AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immedia ..

AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan