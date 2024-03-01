Over 3lac deserving people to get Nigehban Ramadan package ration in Multan district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The district administration has devised strategy for distribution of "Nigehban Ramadan Package" ration bags to the deserving people from 1st of Ramadan.

Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer chaired the meeting regarding Ramadan package here on Friday.

18 kilogrammes ration bag will be given to more than three lac poor people across the district. The ration bag will contain 10 kg flour, 2 kg sugar, 2 kg flour, 2 kg ghee and 2 kg rice.

The verification of deserving people was being made door to door and by telephonically.

The deserving people were selected under Benazir Income Support Program and NADRA data.

Sasta Ramadan bazaar will be set up in Shamsabad for the citizens, DC concluded.

APP/sak

1510 hrs