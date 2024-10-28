Open Menu

Over 3lac Kids To Administer Polio Drops During Anti-polio Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Over 3lac kids to administer polio drops during anti-polio drive

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner(DC),Abdul Rauf Mahr inaugurated the national anti-polio campaign at the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Lodhran,here on Monday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO),district Health Authority,Dr. Faisal Waheed,District Health Officer Dr. Riaz Ahmed, and other health officials were present in the anti-polio drive.

During his media briefing at the launch,DC shared that the campaign aims to vaccinate 385,027 children under five across the district to protect them against polio.

He emphasized that the campaign has commenced and will run until November 1,2024(Friday).

He assured that district administrative officers would monitor the polio teams throughout the campaign to ensure effective coverage.

The campaign will involve a well-organized network of 75 Union Council Medical Officers (UCMOs),286 area in-charges,1459 mobile teams,68 fixed teams and 26 transit teams.

He directed the teams to ensure finger marking and door marking during the campaign to ensure all children are reached and vaccinated.

DC also urged the parents to must give polio drops to their kids in order to protect them from lifetime disability.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Lodhran November Media All From

Recent Stories

Australia announces squad for T20 series against P ..

Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan

54 minutes ago
 PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

1 hour ago
 Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resi ..

Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate i ..

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..

20 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

2 days ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

2 days ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

2 days ago
 Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan