Over 3m bales of cotton arrival recorded at ginneries till Aug 31 in Pakistan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Seed Cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over three million (30,41,104) bales have reached ginning factories across Pakistan till Aug 31, 2023.

According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) issued to media on Sunday, Punjab ginning factories recorded a cotton arrival figure of 10,68796 bales while arrivals to ginneries in Sindh recorded at (19,72,308) bales including 11,84,243 reaching ginneries in Sanghar district alone. Arrivals in Baluchistan were recorded at 70,600 bales.

Out of the total arrivals, seed cotton converted into bales was recorded at 2.8 million (28,61,106) bales.

Exporters have bought 168,726 bales of cotton in total while textile mills bought total of over 2.6 million (26,15,271) bales. The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has not yet started procuring cotton, according to the report. As many as 2,57,107 unsold cotton bales stock were present.

A total 528 ginning factories were operational in the country.