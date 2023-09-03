Open Menu

Over 3m Bales Of Cotton Arrival Recorded At Ginneries Till Aug 31 In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Over 3m bales of cotton arrival recorded at ginneries till Aug 31 in Pakistan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Seed Cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over three million (30,41,104) bales have reached ginning factories across Pakistan till Aug 31, 2023.

According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) issued to media on Sunday, Punjab ginning factories recorded a cotton arrival figure of 10,68796 bales while arrivals to ginneries in Sindh recorded at (19,72,308) bales including 11,84,243 reaching ginneries in Sanghar district alone. Arrivals in Baluchistan were recorded at 70,600 bales.

Out of the total arrivals, seed cotton converted into bales was recorded at 2.8 million (28,61,106) bales.

Exporters have bought 168,726 bales of cotton in total while textile mills bought total of over 2.6 million (26,15,271) bales. The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has not yet started procuring cotton, according to the report. As many as 2,57,107 unsold cotton bales stock were present.

A total 528 ginning factories were operational in the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Punjab Sanghar Sunday Textile Cotton Media Million

Recent Stories

5th HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference co ..

5th HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference concludes in Dubai

17 minutes ago
 7th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge set to begi ..

7th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge set to begin October 28

32 minutes ago
 50 seminars at sustainability platform of ADIHEX 2 ..

50 seminars at sustainability platform of ADIHEX 2023

47 minutes ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi conducts over 200 advanced researc ..

Sultan AlNeyadi conducts over 200 advanced research experiments on board ISS

47 minutes ago
 Global space economy: Billions-worth strategic inv ..

Global space economy: Billions-worth strategic investments and opportunities

1 hour ago
 UAE Astronaut Programme: A track record of scienti ..

UAE Astronaut Programme: A track record of scientific discovery

3 hours ago
UAE, Brazil launch partnership to exchange knowled ..

UAE, Brazil launch partnership to exchange knowledge, expertise in economy

3 hours ago
 UAE humanitarian team continues to distribute food ..

UAE humanitarian team continues to distribute food parcels in Chadian villages o ..

4 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi sets historic milestone as he comp ..

Sultan AlNeyadi sets historic milestone as he completes longest space mission in ..

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 04 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 04 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

4 hours ago
 Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agri ..

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation publishes ..

5 hours ago
 Arab Youth Center concludes second ‘Negotiation ..

Arab Youth Center concludes second ‘Negotiation Skills Bootcamp’

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan