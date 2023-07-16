Over 3m children vaccinated during month-long immunization drive

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :A month-long Expanded Programme for Immunization (EPI) campaign, which started in all tehsils and towns of Rawalpindi district on July 1 was underway in full swing.

In charge immunization drive of the District Health Authority Chaudary Muhammad Hussain told APP that as many as 3,384,572 children under two years of age were vaccinated against the twelve lethal diseases so far included in the EPI.

He said that the Punjab government was actively following EPI, a disease prevention programme to reduce illness, disability and mortality rates to achieve 100 per cent results set for the health sector under the Millennium development goal.

Under the ongoing vigorous drive, Hussain informed that 426 outreach vaccinators and social mobilizers were participating in the drive to take preventive measures and effectively fight chronic diseases like Polio, Measles, Pertussis, Diphtheria, Tetanus, Hepatitis-B Tuberculosis and COVID-19.

During the campaign, he said, different vaccinations were being administered to children of two years of age besides those who missed it during the last two years.

Hussain added that the drive will continue till July 31 and urged the parents to come forward and immunized their children against the crippling diseases.

He said a healthy child was essential for a healthy society and this message should be conveyed in every nook and cranny of the district.

