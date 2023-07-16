Open Menu

Over 3m Children Vaccinated During Month-long Immunization Drive

Sumaira FH Published July 16, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Over 3m children vaccinated during month-long immunization drive

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :A month-long Expanded Programme for Immunization (EPI) campaign, which started in all tehsils and towns of Rawalpindi district on July 1 was underway in full swing.

In charge immunization drive of the District Health Authority Chaudary Muhammad Hussain told APP that as many as 3,384,572 children under two years of age were vaccinated against the twelve lethal diseases so far included in the EPI.

He said that the Punjab government was actively following EPI, a disease prevention programme to reduce illness, disability and mortality rates to achieve 100 per cent results set for the health sector under the Millennium development goal.

Under the ongoing vigorous drive, Hussain informed that 426 outreach vaccinators and social mobilizers were participating in the drive to take preventive measures and effectively fight chronic diseases like Polio, Measles, Pertussis, Diphtheria, Tetanus, Hepatitis-B Tuberculosis and COVID-19.

During the campaign, he said, different vaccinations were being administered to children of two years of age besides those who missed it during the last two years.

Hussain added that the drive will continue till July 31 and urged the parents to come forward and immunized their children against the crippling diseases.

He said a healthy child was essential for a healthy society and this message should be conveyed in every nook and cranny of the district.

/395

Related Topics

Polio Government Of Punjab Rawalpindi July All

Recent Stories

UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Mexico with invitation to COP ..

14 minutes ago
 In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises worksho ..

In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises workshop on Global Media Congress

59 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offe ..

UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offers condolences over flood vict ..

1 hour ago
 Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airpor ..

Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airport International Freezone

2 hours ago
 Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2023

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

8 hours ago
 Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wi ..

Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in Open era

17 hours ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results

Tennis: Wimbledon results

17 hours ago
 s

S

17 hours ago
 EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connecti ..

EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connection Between Azerbaijan, Armenia ..

18 hours ago
 Man crushed to death in road mishap

Man crushed to death in road mishap

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan