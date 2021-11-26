UrduPoint.com

Over 3mln Children Vaccinated Against Rubella, Measles In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 09:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 3019614 children having age of nine months to 15 years have been vaccinated against rubella and measles in 10 days of ongoing catch-up campaign.

Similarly, 925565 children up to the age of five years were also administered anti polio drops during this period in this district. This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad while chairing a review meeting here on Friday.

CEO Health Dr Kashif Mahmood, District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmed, Assistant Commissioners Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf, Mansoor Qazi, Regional Incharge UNICEF Dr Sareena, District Manager Punjab Health Facilities Management Company Khalid Lateef and others were also present.

Deputy Commissioner said that the campaign would continue till November 27 adding that maximum children would be vaccinated to accomplish target of the drive.

He appreciated the performance of district health authority and said that monitoring of the campaign was carried out daily to make it successful.

