Over 3mln Families Receive Ramazan Relief Hampers At Their Doorsteps
Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2024 | 09:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) For the first time in the history of Pakistan, the right of people is being provided to them at their doorsteps under the people-friendly historical package of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
More than three million families have been provided Ramazan Nigheban Package hampers at their doorstep. On the direction of CM, Rs 30 billion Ramazan Nigheban Package is being provided to more than 3.25 million people under which distribution process of Ramazan Nigheban Package to 6.4 million families will be completed soon.
Maryam Nawaz, in a statement, stated that QR code is printed on every bag so as to ensure transparency in the Ramazan Nigheban Package, adding that its distribution process has been ensured through the CNIC and QR Code. She emphasized that it is our duty to provide people's right at their doorstep and it does not amount to doing favour on anyone.
CM maintained that the journey to render public service has been launched with a new passion, adding “We would undertake all possible measures under any circumstance to provide maximum economic relief to the people of Punjab.” Ramazan Nigheban Package is the first and unique programme in the history of Punjab. The CM highlighted that the distribution of Ramazan Nigheban Package to 6.4 million people at their doorstep is a distinctive record of PML-N.
On the direction of CM, a special Helpline 0800- 02345 for the Ramazan Nigheban Package has been set up where people can register their complaints on the Nigheban Helpline about the Ramazan Nigheban Package. Every complaint will be definitely redressed within 72 hours.
