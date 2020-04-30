Over 4 in 5 (84%) Pakistanis claim to have lost a significant portion of their income during the coronavirus outbreak and 7 in 10 (68%) report losing their jobs, both highest among 17 countries surveyed (Gallup & Gilani Pakistan Weekly

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, over 4 in 5 (84%) Pakistanis claim to have lost a significant portion of their income during coronavirus outbreak and 7 in 10 (68%) report losing their job, both highest among 17 countries surveyed

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, over 4 in 5 (84%) Pakistanis claim to have lost a significant portion of their income during coronavirus outbreak and 7 in 10 (68%) report losing their job, both highest among 17 countries surveyed.



A nationally representative sample of adult men and women from across the four provinces was asked the following question: “In the context of Coronavirus, which of the following is valid for you: lost a significant part of income, lost job, temporarily stopped working, democracy is not effective in such a crises, worked part time, me or family member caught coronavirus/got sick or none of these?” (Multiple responses) In response to this question, 84% Pakistanis said they lost a significant part of income, 68% claimed to have lost their job, 49% temporarily stopped working, 49% claimed that democracy is not effective in such a crises, 14% worked part time, 7% said they or a family member caught coronavirus/got sick and 3% said none of these was valid for them.