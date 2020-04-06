Over 4 in 5 (84%) respondents of a global survey agree that global warming is a result of human activity. A lower percentage from Pakistan

According to a WIN World Survey, 84% respondents over the world agree that global warming is a result of human activity

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020) According to a WIN World Survey, 84% respondents over the world agree that global warming is a result of human activity.

A sample of 29,368 men and women from 40 countries across the globe was asked, “To what extent do you agree or disagree that global warming is a result of human activity.

” 84% of the respondents say they somewhat or totally agree with the statement, while only 12% said they somewhat or totally disagree.

4% of the respondents did not know or did not respond.