- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Over 4 in 5 (84%) respondents of a global survey agree that global warming is a result of human acti ..
Over 4 In 5 (84%) Respondents Of A Global Survey Agree That Global Warming Is A Result Of Human Activity. A Lower Percentage From Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 02:41 PM
According to a WIN World Survey, 84% respondents over the world agree that global warming is a result of human activity
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020) According to a WIN World Survey, 84% respondents over the world agree that global warming is a result of human activity.
A sample of 29,368 men and women from 40 countries across the globe was asked, “To what extent do you agree or disagree that global warming is a result of human activity.
” 84% of the respondents say they somewhat or totally agree with the statement, while only 12% said they somewhat or totally disagree.
4% of the respondents did not know or did not respond.