Over 4 Kg Charas Recovered From Two Drug Peddlers

Sat 16th May 2020 | 09:21 PM

Over 4 kg charas recovered from two drug peddlers

Khanewal police claimed to arrest two drug peddlers and recovered over four kilogram charas from their possession

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Khanewal police claimed to arrest two drug peddlers and recovered over four kilogram charas from their possession.

According to police sources, SHO Kuhna Hassan Aftab, on a tip-off raided at a place and managed to hold two drug peddlers namely Nawaz alias Jabro and Zulfiqar alias Bhutto. The police team recovered 4.270 kilogramme of charas from their possession.

