Over 4 lac children to be vaccinated polio drops

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) : Over four lac children below five years age would be vaccinated against polio during a campaign scheduled to be begun from December 16 here, official from health department said in a meeting presided over by DC Zulfikar Ali on Thursday.

DC expressed zero tolerance over committing any negligence to succeed the campaign.

DPO Ahsan Saifullah said on the occasion that foolproof security would be provided to polio teams who would visit home to home to vaccinate children.

District health officer Dr Hashim Ali, Deputy Director Social Welfare Tehmeena Dilshad and other officers were present on the occasion.

The campaign would be continued until four days, with services of 1160 teams hired to provide vaccination across the district, it was said.

The DC expressed satisfaction over arrangements made for the said drive.