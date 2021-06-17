Over 4 lac kids to be vaccinated against typhoid, says CEO Health

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Executive officer (CEO) Health Mehr Muhammad Iqbal said that anti-typhoid campaign would continue till June 26 during which over four lakh kids would be vaccinated against the typhoid.

While talking to journalists here on Thursday, CEO Health said that all possible resources were being utilized to make campaign successful.

He said initially, the campaign has been launched at 20 urban union councils of the district in which kids having age of nine months of 15 months were being vaccinated against the typhoid.

Mehr Muhammad Iqbal disclosed that 241 teams were participating in the campaign adding, teams were visiting door to door for ensuring vaccination of all kids. He urged parents to cooperate with the teams in order protect their kids from the deadly disease.