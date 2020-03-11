Over 4 lac trees to be planted in Multan by June 30

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak Wednesday said that as many as 422,000 plants would be planted across the district by June 30.

Forest Department has planted 99,000 trees so far. While the local government have planted 35,000 plants at various locations in the city. He expressed these views while talking to MPAs Saleem Labar and Sabeen Gul here. Similarly, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) also planted 20,000 trees.

The deputy commissioner remarked that PM's Green and Clean Campaign was heading forward with rapid pace in the district.

He informed that the trees were also being planted along banks of different canals. Recently, the PHA set a target to plant 25,000 saplings.

Khattak stated that the citizens were also motivated to plant maximum trees. About 46 walks have been arranged to create awareness among people.

MPA Sabeen Gull also urged upon the deputy commissioner to maintain proper care of the plants. Similarly, plants audits should also remained continue as it would help nurturing the trees. MPA Saleem Labar also lauded efforts of district administration.