Over 4 mln families get Sehat Insaf Cards

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Wednesday that sehat insaf cards were distributed to more than 4 million families in the province.

She disclosed this while presiding over Punjab Specialized Healthcare & Medical education meeting. She reviewed in details induction of doctors, PKLI affairs, referral clinics and distribution of Sehat Insaf Cards.

Special Secretary Development Nadir Chattha, Special Secretary Salwat Saeed, Special Secretary Khalid Nazir Wattoo, Additional Secretary Development Dr Asif Tufail, Legal Advisor Mian Zahid Rehman, VC FJMU Prof Dr Aamir Zaman Khan and other officers present in the meeting.

She said that provision of best medical facilities would be ensured for patients coming from referral clinics, she added.

Gynecologists, eye specialists, physicians and other specialists will perform their duties in referral clinics.

Data of all patients will be compiled in referral clinics, she maintained.

People of Punjab will be provided best treatment facilities at their doorsteps, she emphasized.

She said the PTI government was endeavouring to make PKLI beneficial for common man. Hundred percent merit should be ensured during induction process of doctors. Data of patients will be compiled in respect of their diseases in referral clinics, she concluded.