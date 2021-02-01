UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 4 Mln People Attempt To Contact Prime Minister During Tele-conference

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 09:53 PM

Over four million people Monday attempted to access the telephone number during the tele-conference of Prime Minister Imran Khan through a platform provided by the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC).

In order to facilitate the prime minister's initiative "AAP KA WAZIR E AZAM AAP KAY SAATH" to directly talk to the people, the NTC provided a state of the art telecom platform through master number 051-9210809.

The NTC, being the only official ICT service provider of the government would continue to provide state of the art ICT/ telecom services to the government.

The NTC is one of the few government organizations, which has recovered from a loss making entity to a profitable one.

It has earned a profit of Rs 578 million in the last fiscal year especially during the COVID-19 pandemic without any allotment of funds.

During the last few years, the NTC made remarkable progress in the ICT (Information Communication Technology) sector, expansion in exchanges @225 %, expansion of network to new cities @50 % all over Pakistan, Broadband growth @115 %, establishment of NDC in five months and setting up the Disaster Recovery Centre (DRC).

The NTC has also managed to complete 100 percent Annual Development Plan (ADP) during financial year 2019-20, which is a record in the public sector.

