Over 40 houses damaged, standing crops destroyed in Chitral flash flood

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Over 40 houses besides two mosques were damaged during flash flood at Shanogoal in Lower Chitral.

According to police and rescue 1122 sources, four cattle were also swept away by the gushing water following flash flood at Gaboor water stream.

As a result, land route between Yarkhon and Baroghal was disconnected due to closure of Yarkhon Road.

Moreover, dozens of shops, standing crops and gardens of apples were damaged, inflicting economic losses to farmers and agriculture growers.

The PDMA has requested people living around banks of Rivers Chitral, Kabul and Sindh to remain vigilant and shift to safer places in case of rising of waters.