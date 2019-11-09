UrduPoint.com
Over 40 Major Rallies, Dozens Of Mahafil To Be Arranged On Eid Milad-un-Nabi In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 09:24 PM

The other parts of the globe, citizens of Hyderabad will celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) on Sunday by participating in 42 major rallies and dozens of gatherings of Naat and Zikar

The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that 3,000 police personnel would be deployed for the security of Milad processions among them 2,000 personnel would perform duty with the largest rallies.

The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that 3,000 police personnel would be deployed for the security of Milad processions among them 2,000 personnel would perform duty with the largest rallies.

He told that the largest rallies would be taken out by Sunni Tehreek from Haider Chowk, Jameat-e-Ulema-e-Pakistan from Phuleli and Muhammadi Mosque Bohri Jamaat Khana.

The largest 5 congregations of Mahafil-e-Naat would be organized at Bagh-e-Mustafa ground, Allama Iqbal ground, Pakka Qila ground, Hussaini Chowk and Town Hall in Tandojam, he added.

The spokesman said SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio had directed all DSPs and SHOs to comb the hotels, guest houses, bus stops and railway stations, besides other similar localities, and to deploy personnel at all exit and entry points of Hyderabad.

