UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 40 Mln Children Received Anti-polio Drops In Second Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 11:23 PM

Over 40 mln children received anti-polio drops in second drive

Over 40 million children under five years vaccinated during the second nationwide anti-polio campaign of the year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Over 40 million children under five years vaccinated during the second nationwide anti-polio campaign of the year.

The campaign was conducted in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan during which, more than 285,000 Sehat Tahafuz frontline workers visited families and caregivers going house-to-house to ensure vaccination of children from the crippling poliovirus.

The programme is successfully achieving its targets to build the immunity of children that remain at risk of polio. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan said "While we focus on new vaccines, such as COVID-19, there remains a need to ensure routine vaccinations are not missed." "We know many children have missed their vaccines and it is critical to accept vaccines every time they are offered by the teams," Dr. Faisal Sultan added highlighting the importance of the polio vaccine.

He said that Polio workers are our real heroes, who made this critical campaign successful and achieved 100 percent results amid third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre, Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI), Dr. Shahzad Baig said that the programme has witnessed a great reduction in the number of polio cases since January 2021.

He added only one wild polio case has been reported in Pakistan over the last four months. "It is a result of tremendous efforts and hard work of our teams." He said, "The support of parents, community leaders, security forces, media and religious leaders helped our frontline workers to reach children in need and is highly commendable." He said that the Sehat Tahhafuz helpline 1166 and Whatsapp helpline 03467776546 helped parents assist in reporting missed children during the campaign, and all reported missed children received the vaccination.

He said that the polio vaccination campaigns are imperative for building immunity among children, preventing possible death or lifelong paralysis.

He said that Polio is a highly infectious disease caused by poliovirus mainly affecting children under the age of five years. It invades the nervous system and can cause paralysis or even death. While there is no cure for polio, vaccination is the most effective way to protect children from this crippling disease, he added.

Each time a child under the age of five is vaccinated, their protection against the virus is increased. Repeated immunizations have protected millions of children from polio, allowing almost all countries in the world to become polio-free. Pakistan is one of the two polio-endemic countries in the world along with its neighbor Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Afghanistan Balochistan Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Punjab Immunity Cure January Media All From Million

Recent Stories

US Actively Discussing Meeting Date for Putin-Bide ..

3 minutes ago

Farrukh criticizes sindh gov for not spending mone ..

3 minutes ago

US Stands With Israel Over Mount Meron Festival St ..

3 minutes ago

US Ready to Use High-Level Diplomatic Channels Wit ..

19 minutes ago

Sudan's Think Tank Links Reported U-Turn on Russia ..

19 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister, Other Foreign Leaders Offer Con ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.