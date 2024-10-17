Over 40 Sheep Killed On Railway Track In Nowshera
Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2024 | 02:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) More than 40 sheep and goats were killed when the herd was hit by a train in Hakimabad area of Nowshera district, local administration informed on Thursday.
Locals said the stray dogs were chasing the herd pushing it towards the railway track which resulted in the mishap and deaths of so many animals.
They said owners of the goats and sheep have faced huge financial losses and demanded monetary assistance from the government.
The locals also complained that bodies of the dead animals were still laying alongside the railway track, stinking the area and causing environmental hazards. They also demanded removal of stray dogs and other wild animals from the area that were posing threat to people and domestic animals.
The railways police and administration also paid a visit to the site to evaluate the losses and ascertain the causes of the mishap.
