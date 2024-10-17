Open Menu

Over 40 Sheep Killed On Railway Track In Nowshera

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Over 40 sheep killed on railway track in Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) More than 40 sheep and goats were killed when the herd was hit by a train in Hakimabad area of Nowshera district, local administration informed on Thursday.

Locals said the stray dogs were chasing the herd pushing it towards the railway track which resulted in the mishap and deaths of so many animals.

They said owners of the goats and sheep have faced huge financial losses and demanded monetary assistance from the government.

The locals also complained that bodies of the dead animals were still laying alongside the railway track, stinking the area and causing environmental hazards. They also demanded removal of stray dogs and other wild animals from the area that were posing threat to people and domestic animals.

The railways police and administration also paid a visit to the site to evaluate the losses and ascertain the causes of the mishap.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Dead Police Visit Nowshera SITE From Government

Recent Stories

“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appeara ..

“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appearance, Slim Build, and 1000 nits ..

37 minutes ago
 Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at Internat ..

Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at International Sailing Regatta in Brazi ..

51 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Gro ..

Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Groundbreaking Innovations

55 minutes ago
 vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Vari ..

Vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Variant

1 hour ago
 Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing ..

Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing Technology for All:

1 hour ago
 Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes ..

Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational

3 hours ago
PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restri ..

PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis ..

Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..

15 hours ago
 KP house inquiry report presented in provincial as ..

KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly

15 hours ago
 Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full sup ..

Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full support in advancing business ven ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan