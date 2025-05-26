Over 40 Shops Sealed For Non-payment Of Municipal Dues
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2025 | 06:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Khushab, Farwah Aamir, a major operation was carried out by Additional Deputy Commissioner General and Administrator Municipal Committee Khushab, Sajid Munir Kalyar, against defaulters on Joharabad Road.
Accompanied by the Chief Officer Municipal Committee and municipal staff, the administration sealed more than 40 shops due to non-payment of outstanding dues. According to ADCG Sajid Munir Sajid, the sealed properties belong to tenants of the Municipal Committee who collectively owe over Rs. 12 million.
The operation was aimed at recovering long-pending municipal dues and ensuring compliance with financial obligations, he added.
Recent Stories
UAE launches digital integration project to verify private sector workers’ aca ..
ADGM’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority fines 23 entities
E& empowers 284 Emirati tech leaders through 'AI Graduate Programme'
Artificial Intelligence Programme kicks off Its sixth cohort in partnership with ..
SAMENA Council Leaders’ Summit 2025 opens in Dubai
Less than 5% of Gaza Strip’s cropland area remains available for cultivation: ..
Dubai's General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs, Emirates NBD sig ..
UAE, Paraguay Presidents explore ways to strengthen bilateral ties
From Orchard to Oblivion: How Federal Excise Duty Is Crippling Fruit Farmers in ..
Iraq’s water reserves lowest in 80 years
UAE hosts Artemis Accords workshop with representatives from 30 countries
Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 5 million visitors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HEC delegation visits University of Sargodha3 minutes ago
-
Over 40 shops sealed for non-payment of municipal dues3 minutes ago
-
International Conference on Women's Role Concludes at BNWU Sukkur3 minutes ago
-
2 suspects arrested, stolen cow recovered3 minutes ago
-
Research framework should be revisited to cater to industry needs: Experts13 minutes ago
-
Modern agriculture vital for rural economic growth: PU VC13 minutes ago
-
IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visits tourist facilitation camp in Abbottabad13 minutes ago
-
IHC serves notices in plea against termination of HEC's ED13 minutes ago
-
Public grievances heard13 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 holds flood response drill13 minutes ago
-
SHO suspended for misconduct13 minutes ago
-
KMU bans meals, refreshments during Thesis Defense to ease financial burden on scholars13 minutes ago