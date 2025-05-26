Open Menu

Over 40 Shops Sealed For Non-payment Of Municipal Dues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Over 40 shops sealed for non-payment of municipal dues

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Khushab, Farwah Aamir, a major operation was carried out by Additional Deputy Commissioner General and Administrator Municipal Committee Khushab, Sajid Munir Kalyar, against defaulters on Joharabad Road.

Accompanied by the Chief Officer Municipal Committee and municipal staff, the administration sealed more than 40 shops due to non-payment of outstanding dues. According to ADCG Sajid Munir Sajid, the sealed properties belong to tenants of the Municipal Committee who collectively owe over Rs. 12 million.

The operation was aimed at recovering long-pending municipal dues and ensuring compliance with financial obligations, he added.

