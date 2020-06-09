UrduPoint.com
Over 400 Buildings Declared Dangerous In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 08:05 PM

Around 422 buildings in Karachi have been identified as dangerous and unsafe to be adopted as living quarters by the citizens, informed in a meeting held to discuss the menace of substandard construction on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Around 422 buildings in Karachi have been identified as dangerous and unsafe to be adopted as living quarters by the citizens, informed in a meeting held to discuss the menace of substandard construction on Tuesday.

The session chaired by Sindh Minister for Local Bodies Syed Nasir Hussain was informed that of these 422 structures some 55 were those declared as heritage sites and as per law needed to be protected on scientific lines with nil provision for their use as residence.

Commissioner of Karachi Iftikhar A Shalwani, Director General, Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), Nasim ul Ghani, DIG - Karachi Police, Maqsood Memon, Municipal Commissioner - Karachi- East, Wasim Soomro, Deputy Commissioners representing different districts of Karachi along with other concerned officials agreed need for a separate and full fledged legal mechanism to deal with the problem.

The SBCA chief said as per government decision dedicated courts manned by competent judges, well versed about the issues, are being constituted to handle situation, exploited by unscrupulous elements.

The Local Bodies Minister observed with deep concern that unassuming families, mainly women and children, were used as shields by the criminal minded and so-called contractors/ builders so as to hoodwink the law enforcers and continue with their unauthorized activities.

The provincial government was said to be fast on its way to contain all illegal construction activities, including massive violation of building rules and standards.

The SBCA officials and local administration were directed to urgently constitute "vigilance committees" in every district of Karachi so as to ensure immediate identification of unauthorized construction and its prompt discontinuation - prior to any mishap that may cause any sort of loss be it human or material.

Shah particularly expressing his grief with regard to death of people during a tragic incident in Lyari the other day said measures are being adopted on urgent and lasting basis to avert repeat of the tragedy adding that improved sewerage system in the area is a top priority.

Equal attention to provide regular water supply, he said is also needed as deep boring done by the local was registered to have severely weakened the foundations of many of thee residential buildings.

