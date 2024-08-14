Open Menu

Over 400 Children Participate In Independence Day Festivities

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2024

Over 400 children participate in Independence Day festivities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) On the directions of Chief Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa and Chief Officer Bushra Iqbal Rao, the Directorate of Sports, Culture, and Tourism organized the 78th Independence Day celebrations

at Multi-Purpose sports Ground in F-Six.

The Multi-Purpose Sports Ground in F-Six was the hub of activity for this year's Independence Day celebrations, said the Chief Digital Monitoring Officer Dr Abdullah Tabassum.

Director Sports, Culture, and Tourism, Malik Ata, attended the event as the chief guest.

The celebration drew over 400 children who eagerly took part in various competitions, including singing, quizzes, and drawing. The children, dressed in traditional Pakistani attire, added to the vibrant atmosphere of the event.

Director Malik Ata praised the students, teachers, and the entire team of the Directorate of Sports, Culture, and Tourism for their efforts in making the event a success.

The day highlighted the unity and cultural pride of the community, making it a memorable celebration for everyone involved.

