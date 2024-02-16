Open Menu

Over 400 Cops Deployed For Security At 15th Karachi Literature Festival

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2024 | 08:14 PM

Over 400 cops deployed for security at 15th Karachi Literature Festival

Security measures are being ramped up for the 15th Karachi Literature Festival, with over 400 officers and personnel slated to oversee security operations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Security measures are being ramped up for the 15th Karachi Literature Festival, with over 400 officers and personnel slated to oversee security operations.

Taking place over three days at a local hotel in the Keamari district, the Karachi Literature Festival draws a significant crowd each year, including both domestic and international figures.

Under the directives of SSP Keamari, Arif Aslam Rao, comprehensive security protocols have been put in place for the event.

Supervising the security arrangements are key personnel including the SP of Keamari Division, the In-charge of DIB Keamari, and the SHO of Docks.

The security detail comprises more than 400 officers and personnel from the District Keamari Police, as well as the special security unit and rapid response force.

