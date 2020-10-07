UrduPoint.com
Over 400 Encroachments In Karkhano Market Demolished

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 07:56 PM

District administration and Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) demolished more than 400 illegal cabins and other structures in a joint operation in Karkhano Market here Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :District administration and Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) demolished more than 400 illegal cabins and other structures in a joint operation in Karkhano Market here Wednesday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) City, Dr. Ihteham-ul-Haq and other officials of the district administration along with PDA's authorities conducted an operation against encroachments.

During operation against illegal cabins and other encroachments established outside all markets of the locality were demolished through heavy machinery.

A heavy contingent of police was also deployed to prevent any unpleasant incident.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Ali Asghar said that these people have illegally occupied footpaths in the markets due to which pedestrians were facing hardships in movement.

He said that in a joint operation district administration and PDA have removed all encroachments. He said that after the operation, the administration will now concentrate on the maintenance of footpaths as well as on the renovation of the bazaar.

