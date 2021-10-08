Over 400 events to be organized during Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (PBUH) week

Celebrations of "Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (PBUH)" week will start from October 9, and more than 400 events would be organized to pay homage to Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Celebrations of "Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (PBUH)" week will start from October 9, and more than 400 events would be organized to pay homage to Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad said that during the week Milad ceremonies, recitation of Holy Qur'an and Naat, Seerat-un-Nabi conferences, Naatiya Mushaira and discussion on the glory of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) would be arranged.

He said the celebrations would begin on Saturday, October 9 with a district level recitation competition at the Metropolitan Corporation Hall.

Seerat-un-Nabi conference would be held on Friday, October 15, while other programmes would be organized on daily basis till 12th Rabi-ul-Awal, he said adding Milad ceremonies would also be held in government hospitals and educational institutions.

Deputy Commissioner said the heart of every Muslim was filled with the immaculate love for the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), adding that Allah Almighty had made the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) a true benefactor for all the worlds. He said that Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) taught the lessons of peace to the enemies through his blissful way of life and sensitized the entire humanity about the golden principles of peace, humanity, equality, respect for humanity, forgiveness and justice.

Therefore, celebrating Eid Milad Jashan, we should make a firm commitment to follow the Qur'an and Sunnah, which was the most important requirement of the Prophet's love, he added.