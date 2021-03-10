UrduPoint.com
Over 400 Global Brands To Participate In China Consumer Products Expo

Over 400 global brands to participate in China consumer products expo

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :More than 400 leading brands from over 50 countries and regions will participate in the first China International Consumer Products Expo, the organizer said Wednesday.

The expo covers 80,000 square meters, including 60,000 square meters of international exhibition featuring fashion, jewelry, food and supplements, hospitality and professional services.

Switzerland will be the guest of honor, and more than 10 countries and regions including Japan, France and Canada will organize delegations to participate in the exhibition, China news Service reported .

The expo, to be held from May 7 to 10 in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, is co-hosted by China's Ministry of Commerce and the Hainan provincial government.

More Stories From Pakistan

