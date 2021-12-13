Over 400 patients treated, provided medicines at free medical camp

Over 400 patients, including women, children and elderly persons were treated and provided medicines in a free medical camp organized by Youth Welfare Society here other day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Over 400 patients, including women, children and elderly persons were treated and provided medicines in a free medical camp organized by Youth Welfare Society here other day.

According to a statement, Dr Irfan Zaidi, Dr Salman, Dr Niaz Ali and others provided consultation, treatment and medicines to over 400 patients attended the medical camp organized at Gulshan-e- Hamid area.

The chairman Youth Welfare Society Yasin Arain along with society's founder Sayed Fahimuddin and Ali Bux Pathan inaugurated the free medical camp.

Addressing the ceremony, Yasin Arain said organizing free medical camp and providing welfare services and relief to needy people were the main objectives of the Welfare Society. He said serving poor people without discrimination was noble cause and Youth Welfare Society would continue it's mission so that needy people could be provided relief.