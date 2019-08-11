Over 400 rescuers to remain alert during Eid holidays

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi will deploy over 400 rescuers during Eid holidays to cope with any emergency.

According to District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rawalpindi Dr Abdul Rehman, all the rescuers would remain on special duties at emergency rescue stations with 23 fully equipped emergency ambulances, nine fire vehicles, five rescue and recovery vehicles, two water bowzers, two specialized vehicles and 45 motorbike ambulances.

The Rescue posts would be established at Cattle Mandi on Gulzar-e-Quaid, KRL road near Chhatri chowk, Wheat Godown IJP Road, Dhama Syedan (Jarahi stop) Adyala road, car Chowk Bostan Khan Raod Gulraiz and UC Lakhan Chakri Road on 9th Zil Hajj whereas key points to cover Eid-ul-Azha prayers would be set up at Eidgah Shareef, Children Park Gawalmandi, Liaqat Bagh Ground, Chungi No. 22 Chowk, Jamia Masjid Faizan-e-Madina Adyala Road and Capt. Bilal Shaheed Chowk Chaklala-III.

The rescuers would also perform their duties during three days of Eid ul Azha and provide emergency cover to GPO Chowk Saddar, Koral chowk, Jinnah Park, Ayub National Park, Nawaz Sharif Park and T-Chowk Rawat.

The emergency officers had been directed to organize meetings with local mosque committees and ensure that local volunteers are available in case of any emergency.

Meetings with the management of hospitals were also held for better management of any untoward incident. Rescue 1122, emergency ambulances, rescue and fire services would remain on emergency alert during Eid ul Azha holidays in all tehsils of the district to provide emergency cover to the citizens in case of any emergency.

The DEO said he had reviewed special emergency arrangements in a meeting held here at Rescue 1122 central Rescue Station Rawal Road which was attended by all heads of the Rescue Stations.

The arrangements were finalized for deployment of emergency ambulances, rescue and fire services at important mosques and Eidgahs.

Rescue mobile posts of emergency paramedics would also be deployed at important places of mass gatherings to provide emergency cover.

The District Control Room would be functional round the clock for provision of effective emergency services to the public and leaves of the rescuers have been restricted in this regard.

Special mobile posts would also be established for providing effective medical cover to the Eid gatherings.

The DEO advised the motorists to drive safely with families particularly while leaving or returning from hometowns before, during and after Eid ul Azha holidays.