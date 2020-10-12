Over 400 shops, commercial plazas sealed over violation of COVID-19, SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The district administration Monday continued crackdown against violators of COVID-19 SOPs and sealed over 400 shops, two commercial plazas and one complete market in the city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The district administration Monday continued crackdown against violators of COVID-19 SOPs and sealed over 400 shops, two commercial plazas and one complete market in the city.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Ali Asghar the teams of district administration led by Assistant Commissioner Noman Ali and Additional Assistant Commissioner Tanzil ur Rehman conducted raids on University Road, Karkhano market and sealed a total 400 shops in Karkhano market and Shahid Plaza and Hamayun Plaza on university roads besides two shops each in City tower and Bhittani plaza.

Meanwhile the teams also inspected various bazaars and public places and appealed masses to strictly observe the COVID-19 SOPs and avoid going to congested places to avoid transmission of corona virus besides legal action.