Over 400 Wasa employees regularized

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Lahore has regularized its more than 400 contract employees of various sections.

Minister for Housing & Urban Development Punjab Mian Mahmood-ul-Rasheed Saturday distributed regularization letters among the contract employees during a ceremony held at WASA Head Office. Vice-Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood, Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz, DMD Muhammad Tanveer and other concerned officers were also present.

Mian Mahmood-ul-Rasheed congratulated the employees and gave the credit to VC and the MD WASA of regularizing the service of contract employees from BPS 1 to 15 in 13 different categories. He stated the management was taking effective measures for the betterment and welfare of the employees.

He said that in the past decisions of recruitment and promotion were taken on the basis of the lists prepared by political leaders. He said now the PTI government promoted merit and transparency in the public offices and Wasa was the best example of this fact. He lauded the efforts of Wasa Lahore in providing sanitation and drainage facilities to the Lahorites during the last three years.

VC Wasa Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood, MD Syed Zahid Aziz also congratulated the employees.

Meanwhile, Wasa MD Syed Zahid Aziz gave briefing to the minister on the newly introduced Online Complaint Management system. The system will directly monitor public grievances, the minister congratulated the administration for launching/introducing the modern system.