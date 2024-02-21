Open Menu

Over 4000 Athletes To Participate In 18th Edition Of Sindh Games To Be Started From Feb 23: Sports Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Over 4000 Athletes to participate in 18th edition of Sindh Games to be started from Feb 23: Sports Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The 18th edition of Sindh Games will be held here from February 23 to 26 in which 4000 Athletes from 6 divisions of the province would participate.

This was stated by Provincial sports and Culture Minister Syed Junaid Shah and Sindh Information Minister Syed Muhammad Ahmed Shah while addressing a joint press conference here at Sindh Assembly Building on Wednesday.

Syed Junaid Ali Shah said it was his desire to organize Sindh Games and with the grace of Allah Almighty he got this opportunity. He said his father had also organized record number of five editions of Sindh Games during his tenure as provincial Sports minister.

Shah said the 18th edition of Sindh Games will be started at National Coaching Centre, Karachi on February 23, 2024.

Over 4000 Athletes (male and female) from six Divisions of the province will take part in the Games, Junaid Shah said and added that Games will be continued till February 26.

Sindh Information Minister Ahmed Shah termed this press conference their last one of the provincial caretaker set up as election process had been completed and new government will be formed soon and the oath taking ceremonies of the newly appointed Ministers would be held in a few days.

He said the media had fully supported us during the interim set up and we also remained accountable to media friends.

He said Sindh Games is a gala festival and Caretaker government was organizing such event. Ahmed Shah said as many as 4000 male as well as female Athletes will be participating in the games.

