Open Menu

Over 4,000 Cancer Patients Registered In Srinagar’s Soura Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Over 4,000 cancer patients registered in Srinagar’s Soura hospital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) The Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s leading tertiary care hospital, Soura Institute of Medical Sciences has registered over 4,000 cases of cancer this year so far, while over 44,000 have been registered at the institute since 2014.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Soura hospital has registered 4,095 new cases of cancer as of September this year. From 2014 till September 2023, 44,112 cases of cancer were reported to the institute.

As per details, 3,940 cases were registered in 2014, followed by 4,417 in 2015, 4,320 in 2016, 4,352 in 2017, 4,816 in 2018, 4,337 in 2019, 3,814 in 2020, 4,727 in 2021, 5,294 in 2022, and 4,095 this year till September.

The cancer cases have shown a steep rise in Kashmir, officials said, adding that in men, lung cancer is the most prominent one, while women are fast falling prey to breast cancer. “Smoking is one of the Primary reasons for cancer among males, besides family history, obesity, and age, among other factors, responsible for the cancer cases,” they said.

Meanwhile, the cases of dreaded HIV/AIDS are increasing with each passing year in the occupied territory, as a total of 6,305 patients have tested positive in the region from 1998 until October 2023.

A top health official told media men that 1,452 HIV-positive patients have died since 1998 until October 2023, while 3,583 patients are living on Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART). He pointed out that 521 patients have left follow-up. He said the number of patients infected has shown a rising trend.

The medical officials said IIOJK is at a greater risk of HIV/AIDS due to high concentration and huge presence of Indian forces’ personnel, non-Kashmiri actors, non-Kashmiri employees and non-Kashmiri labourers, considered a vulnerable bridge population for HIV transmission. They added that most patients testing positive for HIV/AIDS in IIOJK have contracted the disease from outside.

Related Topics

India Died Jammu September October Women 2017 2016 2015 2018 2019 2020 Breast Cancer Cancer National University Family Media From Top

Recent Stories

vivo V29 5G or Samsung Galaxy A54 — Which One Sh ..

Vivo V29 5G or Samsung Galaxy A54 — Which One Should You Buy?

43 minutes ago

Realme C53: The New Champion is a Design Triumph – Embracing Elegance and Cham ..

60 minutes ago
 Pakistan and New Zealand women T20I series commenc ..

Pakistan and New Zealand women T20I series commences tomorrow

1 hour ago
 PML-N asks ECP to take notice of PTI’s intra-par ..

PML-N asks ECP to take notice of PTI’s intra-party elections

2 hours ago
 COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, soverei ..

COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, sovereignty of Pakistan against all t ..

3 hours ago
 Developing countries must be provided with finance ..

Developing countries must be provided with finances, technology to deal with cli ..

3 hours ago
Barrister Gohar Khan becomes new PTI chairman

Barrister Gohar Khan becomes new PTI chairman

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Senior journalist Ajmal Dehlvi passes away

Senior journalist Ajmal Dehlvi passes away

18 hours ago
 Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinc ..

Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinch T20 series

18 hours ago
 PPP eying on youth votes to win 2024 polls; says S ..

PPP eying on youth votes to win 2024 polls; says Sharmila Farooqi

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan