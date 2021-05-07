UrduPoint.com
Over 4000 Elderly Vaccinated In Muzaffargarh So Far

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 04:20 PM

Over 4000 elderly vaccinated in Muzaffargarh so far

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Over 4,000 elderly people have been inoculated at yaad club vaccination center so far whereas four centers were working in the district.

Talking to media ECO District Health Authority, Dr Mahr Muhammad Iqbal on Friday said that four centers were operative in Alipur, Jatoi, Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu Tehsils where public from 50 to 70 years was being vaccinated.

Over 10,000 people have been registered so far for vaccination, he said and added that timings for inoculation were from 8am to 3pm and after Iftar from 8pm to 12 at midnight.

Pakistan

