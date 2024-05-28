Over 4,000 Gwadar's Flood-affected Households To Receive Rs 32,000 In Two Installments
Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2024 | 11:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has commenced the provision of cash assistance for 4,000 flood-affected households in Gwadar.
The initiative was officially launched by PRCS Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, with former Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Alauddin Marri and National Assembly member Malik Shah Gorgaij, at a ceremony held at PRCS National Headquarters on Tuesday.
Each household will receive PKR 32,000 in two installments.
Mir Alauddin Marri commended the PRCS for its exemplary response during natural disasters, highlighting its significant contributions to humanitarian efforts. “The PRCS’s performance, services, and actions in aid of humanity will be recorded in history in golden letters,” stated Marri.
He praised the leadership of Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, noting that under his guidance, the PRCS has excelled in providing public health facilities, clean drinking water, financial aid, and sanitation services.
On the occasion, PRCS Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari expressed gratitude for the guests' presence.
He reaffirmed the organization's commitment to prioritizing humanity, noting the challenge of the Gwadar response, which was efficiently managed by the national and provincial branch teams.
"We have fulfilled our promise by issuing the first installment of cash disbursement," said Laghari.
He emphasized the continuous collaboration with PDMA and district administration, assuring that aid will be provided promptly whenever needed.
Chairman PRCS also announced that in the coming days, financial assistance would be extended to 200 pregnant and lactating women facing food shortages in Gwadar.
Speaking at the event, Takkari Shafqatullah Langove appreciated PRCS National Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari’s immediate directives for support, respect, and timely response in the Balochistan province.
Earlier, PRCS Secretary General Abaidullah Khan detailed the organization’s response efforts in Gwadar through a comprehensive slideshow.
Head of Delegation International Federation of the Red Cross Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Mr Peter (Piwi) also addressed the ceremony, applauding the PRCS’s timely response and cash assistance for Gwadar.
The ceremony was attended by representatives from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Turkish Red Crescent Society, Norwegian Red Cross, German Red Cross, PRCS Managing Body Members Brigadier (R) Abdul Hadi, Dr. Muhammad Irshad, PRCS staff, volunteers, and representatives from the project’s mobile service provider.
