Open Menu

Over 4,000 Gwadar's Flood-affected Households To Receive Rs 32,000 In Two Installments

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Over 4,000 Gwadar's flood-affected households to receive Rs 32,000 in two installments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has commenced the provision of cash assistance for 4,000 flood-affected households in Gwadar.

The initiative was officially launched by PRCS Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, with former Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Alauddin Marri and National Assembly member Malik Shah Gorgaij, at a ceremony held at PRCS National Headquarters on Tuesday.

Each household will receive PKR 32,000 in two installments.

Mir Alauddin Marri commended the PRCS for its exemplary response during natural disasters, highlighting its significant contributions to humanitarian efforts. “The PRCS’s performance, services, and actions in aid of humanity will be recorded in history in golden letters,” stated Marri.

He praised the leadership of Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, noting that under his guidance, the PRCS has excelled in providing public health facilities, clean drinking water, financial aid, and sanitation services.

On the occasion, PRCS Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari expressed gratitude for the guests' presence.

He reaffirmed the organization's commitment to prioritizing humanity, noting the challenge of the Gwadar response, which was efficiently managed by the national and provincial branch teams.

"We have fulfilled our promise by issuing the first installment of cash disbursement," said Laghari.

He emphasized the continuous collaboration with PDMA and district administration, assuring that aid will be provided promptly whenever needed.

Chairman PRCS also announced that in the coming days, financial assistance would be extended to 200 pregnant and lactating women facing food shortages in Gwadar.

Speaking at the event, Takkari Shafqatullah Langove appreciated PRCS National Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari’s immediate directives for support, respect, and timely response in the Balochistan province.

Earlier, PRCS Secretary General Abaidullah Khan detailed the organization’s response efforts in Gwadar through a comprehensive slideshow.

Head of Delegation International Federation of the Red Cross Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Mr Peter (Piwi) also addressed the ceremony, applauding the PRCS’s timely response and cash assistance for Gwadar.

The ceremony was attended by representatives from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Turkish Red Crescent Society, Norwegian Red Cross, German Red Cross, PRCS Managing Body Members Brigadier (R) Abdul Hadi, Dr. Muhammad Irshad, PRCS staff, volunteers, and representatives from the project’s mobile service provider.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Balochistan Chief Minister Water Mobile German Gwadar Pakistani Rupee Women Gold Event From

Recent Stories

‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with opti ..

‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’

5 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of M ..

Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9

6 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

8 hours ago
 New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleg ..

New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..

9 hours ago
 NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, sa ..

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad

9 hours ago
 Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G ..

Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan

9 hours ago
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Sun ..

Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show

9 hours ago
 PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in P ..

PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan

10 hours ago
 Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

10 hours ago
 Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with nationa ..

Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan