Over 4,000 Harassment Complaints Addressed This Year: Kashmala Tariq

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 08:22 PM

Kashmala Tariq Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace said on Friday said that over 4,000 harassment complaints have been addressed across the country during year 2021

Talking to the private news channel, regarding human rights day, she said that it was the responsibility of the all stakeholders to create the awareness among the masses about the services of Wafaqi Muhtasib and new laws which had been legislated by Parliament for the protection of women.

To a question, she said, the main purpose of Human Rights Day was to raise awareness about people's social, cultural and physical rights and to ensure the welfare of everyone.

She said that awareness campaign has been launched across the country that any victim without any lawyer or fee could approach the court for rapid justice.

She added that harassment complaints could be registered directly to the Ombusman office or online.

Kashmala said that so many laws and rules had been legislated for the safety of women as well as many institution are also working for the protection of women, however, a large fraction of women especially in rural areas, were not aware of these facilities.

She also requested that media should play its role to create awareness among the masses about the right and safety of the women for gender equality.

