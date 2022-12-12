UrduPoint.com

Over 4000 Penalized On Traffic Laws Violators

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Over 4000 penalized on traffic laws violators

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police have imposed penalties on 4100 people in crackdown against unregistered vehicles with fancy number plates and tinted glasses during the last week.

During the crackdown launched on the special directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), the traffic police have booked 1700 people for use of tinted glasses, 1520 persons for driving unregistered vehicles and motorcycles while 880 others for using fancy number plates and imposed cash penalties on them, said a press release issued here on Monday.

CTO Abbass Majeed Marwat directed City Traffic to utilize their all-out capabilities to ensure implementation of traffic laws and stern action against violators.

He said, use of tinted glasses and driving of unregistered vehicles was banned and traffic police were fully alert and showing no leniency with anyone as all are equal before the law.

He urged people to cooperate with traffic police by showing adherence to traffic laws to prove themselves as patriotic Pakistanis.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Traffic Alert All

Recent Stories

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Prime Suspect ..

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Prime Suspect handed over to police on ten- ..

26 minutes ago
 LCCI holds condolence reference for S.M. Muneer

LCCI holds condolence reference for S.M. Muneer

40 minutes ago
 "Trolling is news to me," reacts Armeena Khan

"Trolling is news to me," reacts Armeena Khan

57 minutes ago
 ADB approves $554m loan for Pakistan to support fl ..

ADB approves $554m loan for Pakistan to support flood-relief efforts

2 hours ago
 Thoshakhana case against Imran Khan: Islamabad cou ..

Thoshakhana case against Imran Khan: Islamabad court reserved verdict

2 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for IT revolution to make growth in al ..

Ahsan calls for IT revolution to make growth in all sectors

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.