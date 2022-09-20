Over 4000 personnel to perform security duties for cricket matches between Pakistan-England

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :A comprehensive fool-proof security plan in connection with T-20 cricket matches between Pakistan and England starting from Tuesday, at National Stadium Karachi, has been prepared by the Security Division.

According to the security plan, more than 4000 personnel will be deployed for the security arrangements. 2000 personnel of Security Division including 1000 Special Security Unit (SSU) commandos and lady commandos, 1537 personnel of Traffic Police, 356 personnel of Special Branch, 300 personnel of Rapid Response Force (RRF) and personnel of Pakistan Army and Pakistan Rangers Sindh are performing security duties along-with personnel from other law enforcement agencies at National Stadium Karachi, practice grounds, Karachi Airport, routes, hotels and other different areas, while sharp shooters have also been deployed at sensitive points, according to spokesperson for SSU.

A Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T) team comprising highly trained and well-equipped commandos including lady commandos will remain alert at SSU Headquarters and patrol in surroundings of the stadium as quick response force to challenge any emergency situation.

SSU's specialized command and control bus has also been stationed at National Stadium to monitor law and order situation in surroundings of the stadium. While, aerial surveillance will also be made during movement of the teams.

CNG-run vehicles and all type of drones are strictly prohibited inside the stadium premises.

All roads will remain open for the commuters except one track of Sir Shah Suleman Road.

The personnel of Security Division along with other law enforcers conducted a full dress rehearsal of the security arrangements inside and outside the National Stadium and during the movement of the teams on Monday.

The following parking points have been allocated for the spectators coming to the National Stadium; Expo Centre (for General Public), spectators will park their vehicles at Gate No. 01 parking area, University Road.

China Ground adjacent to National Coaching Centre (For VIPs only).

Vehicles carrying Sky Blue and Green parking stickers will be parked in China Ground.

Vehicles with Red, Yellow and Blue stickers can only be parked inside the Stadium.

Spectators will be transported from parking points to the stadium via shuttle bus service. They will thoroughly be guided and assisted from parking points to the enclosure by the SSU commandos attired in tracksuits.

Special instructions for spectators: Every visitor must bring his/her CNIC at the venue to prove their identity.

Spectators need to reach the stadium early to avoid waiting in long queues.

Any firearms, toy guns, explosives, firecrackers, cigarettes, matchboxes, lighters, any sharp edge materials like knives and metal/wooden clubs are not allowed inside the stadium.

Any banner/poster/placard displaying discrimination or obscene remarks on the grounds of race, religion or ethnicity are strictly forbidden.

Spectators are not allowed to throw any objects on the ground and on the performers and fellow spectators.