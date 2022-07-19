UrduPoint.com

Over 4,000 Pilgrims Return After Performing Hajj

Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2022 | 05:32 PM

Over 4,000 pilgrims return after performing Hajj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Over 4,000 pilgrims, who went to perform the religious obligation under the government scheme, have so far returned Pakistan from Saudi Arabia through various flights.

      A month-long post Hajj flights operation, which started on last Friday to bring back nearly 82,000 Hujjaj from the holy land,would complete on August 13, Director Hajj Sajid Manzoor Asadi said on Tuesday.

According to a message received here, he said over 1,750 Hujjaj has been sent to Madina Munawara and the Hajj flights to bring back Pakistani Hujjaj from Madina would be started from July 25.

Referring to some complaints on social media regarding anomalies in flight operation in Sajid Asadi, he said those who have been in trouble had booked the tickets by themselves - bypassing the mechanism of their Maktab and the Saudi government.

"It was true that some people have faced problems, as they were the people, who have booked tickets on their own and obtained no objection certificate (NOC) from Pakistani Hajj mission. Such people have bypassed the teachings and mechanism of Saudi government.

"If a Haji takes NOC from us, then he goes off the radar of the Maktab, after which such problems arise. The Saudi Hajj ministry has decided that the Maktab would not issue a passport to any such Haji, (who has the NOC) and the Maktab would take him to the airport on its own transport".

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Social Media Noc Saudi Saudi Arabia July August Post From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Court orders to shift Dua Zahra to Darul Amaan

Court orders to shift Dua Zahra to Darul Amaan

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Norway agree to enhance existing fratern ..

Pakistan, Norway agree to enhance existing fraternal ties in diverse fields

24 minutes ago
 Madhubalaâ€™s story to be shared by her sister Bhu ..

Madhubalaâ€™s story to be shared by her sister Bhushan

1 hour ago
 Mazari claims to have found "recording device" in ..

Mazari claims to have found "recording device" in bedroom

2 hours ago
 Pakistan underscores it's commitment with IMF prog ..

Pakistan underscores it's commitment with IMF program

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict in foreig ..

PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict in foreign funding case

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.