UrduPoint.com

Over 4,000 Police Officials, Personnel To Perform Duty On Christmas In South Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 07:36 PM

Over 4,000 police officials, personnel to perform duty on Christmas in South Punjab

Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP), South Punjab, Zafar Iqbal said on Thursday that security arrangements have been finalized for Christian community's Christmas ceremonies at three regions of South Punjab including Multan, Bahawalpur and DG Khan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP), South Punjab, Zafar Iqbal said on Thursday that security arrangements have been finalized for Christian community's Christmas ceremonies at three regions of South Punjab including Multan, Bahawalpur and DG Khan.

More than 4,000 police officers and personnel will be deputed to protect 295 churches in South Punjab.

He said that besides churches security has been beefed up at recreational places, Christmas bazaars and public bazaars and police have been directed to patrol regularly.

He said that minorities were part of the country and safety of their lives and properties was our responsibility. He said that christian community has also played an effective role in the development of Pakistan.

Zafar Iqbal said that walk-through gates would be installed in the major churches of South Punjab and the participants would attend the ceremonies after searching through metal detectors.

Additional IGP South said that all senior police officers have also been instructed to review the security arrangements time to time.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Christian Community Police Punjab Christmas Bahawalpur Christian All

Recent Stories

UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity ..

UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity within UAE Government

9 minutes ago
 Manchester City’s owners are behind its success: ..

Manchester City’s owners are behind its success: Pablo Zabaleta

24 minutes ago
 Dubai Police uncovers AED58 million worth of Capta ..

Dubai Police uncovers AED58 million worth of Captagon pills hidden in shipment o ..

39 minutes ago
 UAE President confers Medal of Independence on Amb ..

UAE President confers Medal of Independence on Ambassador of Korea

39 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs foils attempt to smuggle 79,477 capt ..

Dubai Customs foils attempt to smuggle 79,477 captagon pills at Hatta Border Cro ..

39 minutes ago
 Emirates Post Group issues commemorative stamps to ..

Emirates Post Group issues commemorative stamps to mark Ministry of Interior’s ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.