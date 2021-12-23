Over 4,000 police officials, personnel to perform duty on Christmas in South Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP), South Punjab, Zafar Iqbal said on Thursday that security arrangements have been finalized for Christian community's Christmas ceremonies at three regions of South Punjab including Multan, Bahawalpur and DG Khan.

More than 4,000 police officers and personnel will be deputed to protect 295 churches in South Punjab.

He said that besides churches security has been beefed up at recreational places, Christmas bazaars and public bazaars and police have been directed to patrol regularly.

He said that minorities were part of the country and safety of their lives and properties was our responsibility. He said that christian community has also played an effective role in the development of Pakistan.

Zafar Iqbal said that walk-through gates would be installed in the major churches of South Punjab and the participants would attend the ceremonies after searching through metal detectors.

Additional IGP South said that all senior police officers have also been instructed to review the security arrangements time to time.