Over 4,000 Policemen To Be Deployed For Pak-Australia Cricket Matches

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2022 | 07:28 PM

Rawalpindi police have finalized security arrangements for the Test match to be played between Pakistan and Australia at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from March 4

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police have finalized security arrangements for the Test match to be played between Pakistan and Australia at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from March 4.

Over 4,000 policemen will be deployed for security and all business centers including the food Street around the Stadium will remain closed during the match.

Apart from this, snipers will also be deployed on the terraces around the Stadium, City Police Officer CPO Omar Saeed Malik said addressing a session held here Wednesday.

SSP Investigation Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah, SSP Operations Wasim Riaz, SP CIA, SP Security and others participated.

Addressing the occassion, CPO said that the best security arrangements would be ensured for the Pakistan-Australia cricket series.

Meanwhile, City Traffic Police (CTP) has finalized a comprehensive plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic on main roads adjoining the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

As many as 350 traffic police personnel would perform special duties during the matches to divert traffic on alternative routes.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Naveed Irshad said according to the plan, the Stadium Road from 9th Avenue Chowk to Double Road on both sides would remain completely closed during the match days.

