Over 4,000 Policemen To Guard 200 Mourning Processions On Youm-e-Ashura

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2022 | 09:46 PM

Over 4,000 policemen to guard 200 mourning processions on Youm-e-Ashura

More than 4,000 policemen would be deployed for security of around 200 mourning processions which will be taken out in Hyderabad on Youm-e-Ashura

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :More than 4,000 policemen would be deployed for security of around 200 mourning processions which will be taken out in Hyderabad on Youm-e-Ashura.

The police spokesman informed here on Monday that the security plan had been finalized and a control room to monitor the central procession had been set up at City police station.

The central procession would start from Qadam Gah Moula Ali (RA) and would conclude at Karbala Dadan Shah after walking a distance of almost 2 kilometers.

The spokesman informed that more than 1,500 policemen in addition to personnel of rangers would provide security to the main processions while the district's top police officers would monitor the security.

As many as 55 roads and streets which intersect the root of the procession would be sealed with barbed wires to prevent not only movement of the vehicles but the people as well.

According to the spokesman, only one entry point had been made near Qadam Gah Moula Ali (RA) and one exit point near Karbala Dadan Shah.

The mourners entering the processions would have to pass the walkthrough gates at the entrance point, he told adding that 7 walkthrough gates would be placed at the entry point.

He said the entire route of the procession had been covered with the CCTV cameras.

He informed that the Bomb Disposal Squad would combe the entire route ahead of the procession's movement.

The spokesman apprised that 1,500 policemen would be deployed for security for the rest of bigger and smaller processions which would be taken out in different parts of the city.

He added that some 700 cops would provide security to dozens of Tazia processions while another 650 policemen would be deployed at the places of majalis in the evening.

The spokesman said all the entry and exit points of Hyderabad district were also being manned.

