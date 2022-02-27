UrduPoint.com

Over 4,000 Policemen To Perform Duties During Pak-Australia Cricket Matches

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2022 | 03:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police have finalized security arrangements for the Test match to be played between Pakistan and Australia at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from March 4. Over 4,000 policemen will be deployed for security and all business centers including the food Street around the Stadium will remain closed during the match.

Apart from this, snipers will also be deployed on the terraces around the Stadium, City Police Officer CPO Omar Saeed Malik told here Sunday. He said that the best security arrangements would be ensured for the Pakistan-Australia cricket series.

Meanwhile, The City Traffic Police (CTP) has finalized a comprehensive plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic on main roads adjoining the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium where Pakistan and Australia teams were scheduled to practice and play first test match from February 27 to March 8.

As many as 350 traffic police personnel would perform special duties during the practice and match days to divert traffic on alternative routes.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Naveed Irshad said according to the plan, the Stadium Road from 9th Avenue Chowk to Double Road on both sides would remain completely closed during the match days.

