Over 4,000 Post Cards launched into space aboard New Shepard Mission: SUPARCO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) As a part of the ongoing World Space Week celebrations, SUPARCO has successfully launched over 4,000 postcards made by the students from schools across Pakistan into space through the NS-27 New Shepard mission on Monday night under the “Post Cards to Space” initiative.

The Post Cards were launched into space by the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), in collaboration with World Space Week Association and Blue Origin.

Thousands of enthusiastic children from across Pakistan participated in this inclusive activity, designing and submitting postcards that embarked on an extraordinary journey to space aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket.

These postcards will return to earth with a special 'Flown to Space' stamp.

SUPARCO has been one of the top national coordinators globally in the rankings of World Space Week Association in terms of the number of activities conducted across Pakistan during the UN declared World Space Week, since 2005.

WSWA invited SUPARCO to partner for this engaging activity as a symbol of appreciation and encouragement for the thousands of children across the country. Serving as a canvas for their imagination, these postcards allowed participants to draw, color, or write about their space dreams or any other space-inspired ideas.

This historic launch was viewed through Facebook at (www.facebook.com/SEAD.Pakistan).

“Post Cards to Space" aims to inspire the next generation of space explorers, fostering curiosity and interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education.

This groundbreaking initiative promotes international cooperation and celebrates the spirit of exploration.