Over 4,000 Ton Sacrificial Animal's Offal Disposed Of: Mayor

Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2023 | 08:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :The Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro has informed that more than 4,000 ton offal of the sacrificial animals has been disposed of by the morning of the third day of Eid Ul Azha.

Talking to the journalists at Hyderabad Press Club on Saturday the Mayor said the offal were being thrown at the designated dumping points in City, Latifabad, Hali Road and Qasimabad.

He told that he personally visited a large number of neighbourhoods during all the 3 days of Eid Ul Azha to supervise the operations.

According to him, the staff of Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) and its private contractor AltasPak worked in concert with the elected local government representatives and the staff of the HMC during the ongoing campaign.

He informed that he also visited densely populated areas in the downtown Hyderabad to take stock of the situation.

Shoro claimed that the HMC also received complaints about a lack of cleanliness in some areas after which the teams were immediately dispatched to address the problem.

The Mayor apprised that around 1,500 staff of the HMC and SSWMB were taking part in the exercise.

He was accompanied by the local leaders of the PPP.

