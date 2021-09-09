Over 4,000 under-age drivers fined in six days

As many as 4,140 under-age drivers and 1,640 parents/owners of the vehicles were fined for permitting under-age to drive during past six days in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 4,140 under-age drivers and 1,640 parents/owners of the vehicles were fined for permitting under-age to drive during past six days in Karachi.

According to Traffic Police Karachi spokesman on Wednesday, the traffic police under the directives of Sindh High Court launched a campaign against under-age drivers and parents/vehicle owners for giving under-age the permission to drive.

The spokesman informed that during the past six days i.e. September 2nd to 7th, the traffic police fined 4140 under-age drivers and imposed challans of Rs 2,070,000 while 1,640 parents or owners of vehicle were fined and challans of Rs 1,640,000 were imposed for permitting the under-age to drive.

Moreover, 3916 vehicles were also confiscated during the campaign.