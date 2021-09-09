UrduPoint.com

Over 4,000 Under-age Drivers Fined In Six Days

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 12:33 AM

Over 4,000 under-age drivers fined in six days

As many as 4,140 under-age drivers and 1,640 parents/owners of the vehicles were fined for permitting under-age to drive during past six days in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 4,140 under-age drivers and 1,640 parents/owners of the vehicles were fined for permitting under-age to drive during past six days in Karachi.

According to Traffic Police Karachi spokesman on Wednesday, the traffic police under the directives of Sindh High Court launched a campaign against under-age drivers and parents/vehicle owners for giving under-age the permission to drive.

The spokesman informed that during the past six days i.e. September 2nd to 7th, the traffic police fined 4140 under-age drivers and imposed challans of Rs 2,070,000 while 1,640 parents or owners of vehicle were fined and challans of Rs 1,640,000 were imposed for permitting the under-age to drive.

Moreover, 3916 vehicles were also confiscated during the campaign.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh High Court Police Vehicles Vehicle Traffic September

Recent Stories

House Committee Receives Security Briefings for Se ..

House Committee Receives Security Briefings for Sept. 18 Rally by Trump Supporte ..

3 minutes ago
 Taliban Appreciates Uzbekistan's Friendly Response ..

Taliban Appreciates Uzbekistan's Friendly Response to New Government - Official

3 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Ru ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Russian Federal Assembly Deputy ..

3 hours ago
 National Assembly body receives briefing on region ..

National Assembly body receives briefing on regional changing situation

3 minutes ago
 S. Africa sets contentious local polls for Novembe ..

S. Africa sets contentious local polls for November 1

14 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Taliban Not Allowing Charter Flights ..

Blinken Says Taliban Not Allowing Charter Flights to Leave Afghanistan

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.