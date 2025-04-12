Over 4,000 undocumented Afghans repatriated via Torkham border

KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The repatriation of Afghan nationals residing illegally in Pakistan continued on Saturday, with over 4,000 more individuals sent back to Afghanistan.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner Khyber Irshad Khan Mohmand, a total of 4,384 Afghan nationals were repatriated through the Torkham border.

Among them, 1,480 individuals were found living in Pakistan without any legal documentation.

Irshad Khan Mohmand further stated that since April 1, a total of 29,744 Afghan nationals had been sent back to their home country as part of the ongoing repatriation efforts.

Authorities had reiterated their commitment to ensuring the implementation of immigration laws and maintaining legal residency standards.