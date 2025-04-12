Open Menu

Over 4,000 Undocumented Afghans Repatriated Via Torkham Border

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Over 4,000 undocumented Afghans repatriated via Torkham border

KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The repatriation of Afghan nationals residing illegally in Pakistan continued on Saturday, with over 4,000 more individuals sent back to Afghanistan.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner Khyber Irshad Khan Mohmand, a total of 4,384 Afghan nationals were repatriated through the Torkham border.

Among them, 1,480 individuals were found living in Pakistan without any legal documentation.

Irshad Khan Mohmand further stated that since April 1, a total of 29,744 Afghan nationals had been sent back to their home country as part of the ongoing repatriation efforts.

Authorities had reiterated their commitment to ensuring the implementation of immigration laws and maintaining legal residency standards.

Recent Stories

UAE President receives US Congress delegation

UAE President receives US Congress delegation

1 hour ago
 Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegatio ..

Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University

1 hour ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali Alblooshi wedding reception

1 hour ago
 Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied te ..

Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied territories grave breach of Gene ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Health signs MoU to establish UAE-India Frie ..

Dubai Health signs MoU to establish UAE-India Friendship Hospital in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host Behavioural Exchange 2025 confer ..

Abu Dhabi to host Behavioural Exchange 2025 conference

2 hours ago
Egypt announces 3 new oil, gas discoveries

Egypt announces 3 new oil, gas discoveries

2 hours ago
 Dubai WoodShow to open Monday with 781 exhibitors ..

Dubai WoodShow to open Monday with 781 exhibitors from over 50 countries

2 hours ago
 UAE hosts 23rd edition of Asia and Middle East Bri ..

UAE hosts 23rd edition of Asia and Middle East Bridge Qualifiers with participat ..

2 hours ago
 Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities to hos ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities to host Citizenship, Identity, and S ..

3 hours ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs1800 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices increase by Rs1800 per tola in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Rashid bin Hamdan meets Hamdan Centre for Giftedne ..

Rashid bin Hamdan meets Hamdan Centre for Giftedness and Innovation team ahead o ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan