Over 4,000 Undocumented Afghans Repatriated Via Torkham Border
Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2025 | 01:30 PM
KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The repatriation of Afghan nationals residing illegally in Pakistan continued on Saturday, with over 4,000 more individuals sent back to Afghanistan.
According to Additional Deputy Commissioner Khyber Irshad Khan Mohmand, a total of 4,384 Afghan nationals were repatriated through the Torkham border.
Among them, 1,480 individuals were found living in Pakistan without any legal documentation.
Irshad Khan Mohmand further stated that since April 1, a total of 29,744 Afghan nationals had been sent back to their home country as part of the ongoing repatriation efforts.
Authorities had reiterated their commitment to ensuring the implementation of immigration laws and maintaining legal residency standards.
Recent Stories
UAE President receives US Congress delegation
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali Alblooshi wedding reception
Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied territories grave breach of Gene ..
Dubai Health signs MoU to establish UAE-India Friendship Hospital in Dubai
Abu Dhabi to host Behavioural Exchange 2025 conference
Egypt announces 3 new oil, gas discoveries
Dubai WoodShow to open Monday with 781 exhibitors from over 50 countries
UAE hosts 23rd edition of Asia and Middle East Bridge Qualifiers with participat ..
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities to host Citizenship, Identity, and S ..
Gold prices increase by Rs1800 per tola in Pakistan
Rashid bin Hamdan meets Hamdan Centre for Giftedness and Innovation team ahead o ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four year old boy killed by water tanker in Karachi25 minutes ago
-
3 Killed in traffic accident in Lahore35 minutes ago
-
Suspected robber killed in exchange of firing with cattle trader45 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates Bilawal Bhutto on becoming chairman of PPP45 minutes ago
-
Reception hosted at Pakistan Embassy, Dakar to mark 85th National Day45 minutes ago
-
CDA warns resident to dump, burn waste material45 minutes ago
-
PTI opposes every national effort: Qaiser Sheikh55 minutes ago
-
Bilawal elected as Chairman in PPP intra-party elections1 hour ago
-
Literary festival held at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium1 hour ago
-
Overseas Convention above politics, aimed at national unity: Aun Chaudhry1 hour ago
-
Superintendent among four blacklisted for cheating during Matric exams1 hour ago
-
Pakistani nation stands with Palestinians: Mashhood1 hour ago