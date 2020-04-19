UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 40,000 Families Receive Rs 486.8 Million Under Ehsaas Program

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 04:50 PM

Over 40,000 families receive Rs 486.8 million under Ehsaas Program

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Ehsaas Emergency Cash payment process is being continued in Hyderabad district like other parts of the country under which as many as 40541 persons had received an amount of Rs 486.8 million so far.

According to the report shared by Deputy Commissioner, some 42 distribution centers had been set up in all four talukas of the district from where the registered deserving persons were getting an amount of Rs 12000 each after biometric verification. In addition to these centers.

An amount of Rs 119.937 million was distributed among 9955 deserving persons in taluka City, Rs 106.523 million among 8742 persons in taluka Latifabad, Rs 70.185 million among 5925 persons of taluka Qasimabad and Rs 190.221 million among 15919 persons of taluka Hyderabad Rural after launching of the programme on April 9.

The preventive measures for coronavirus were also being ensured during distribution of cash at these points including social distancing, sanitization and hand washing.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Qasimabad April All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE maintains global leadership in number of coron ..

41 minutes ago

479 new COVID-19 cases in UAE, 23,000 additional t ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi issues US$7 billion in multi-tranche bon ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi &#039;Executive Regulation of Human Reso ..

3 hours ago

Singapore announces 596 new COVID-19 infections

3 hours ago

Russia reports over 6,000 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.