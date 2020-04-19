Over 40,000 families receive Rs 486.8 million under Ehsaas Program

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Ehsaas Emergency Cash payment process is being continued in Hyderabad district like other parts of the country under which as many as 40541 persons had received an amount of Rs 486.8 million so far.

According to the report shared by Deputy Commissioner, some 42 distribution centers had been set up in all four talukas of the district from where the registered deserving persons were getting an amount of Rs 12000 each after biometric verification. In addition to these centers.

An amount of Rs 119.937 million was distributed among 9955 deserving persons in taluka City, Rs 106.523 million among 8742 persons in taluka Latifabad, Rs 70.185 million among 5925 persons of taluka Qasimabad and Rs 190.221 million among 15919 persons of taluka Hyderabad Rural after launching of the programme on April 9.

The preventive measures for coronavirus were also being ensured during distribution of cash at these points including social distancing, sanitization and hand washing.